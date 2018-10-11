Man taken to London hospital with minor gun shot wound: EMS
Emergency services say a man was taken to hospital overnight in London, for a minor gunshot wound.
EMS confirmed to 980 CFPL they responded to a call sometime Wednesday evening, for a man who’d been shot in the leg.
They say he was taken to a London Health Science’s Hospital for treatment.
More information to come.
