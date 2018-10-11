Crime
Man taken to London hospital with minor gun shot wound: EMS

By Staff 980 CFPL

EMS said they responded to a call sometime Wednesday evening, for a man who'd been shot in the leg.

Emergency services say a man was taken to hospital overnight in London, for a minor gunshot wound.

EMS confirmed to 980 CFPL they responded to a call sometime Wednesday evening, for a man who’d been shot in the leg.

They say he was taken to a London Health Science’s Hospital for treatment.

More information to come.

