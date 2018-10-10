New Westminster police seek man who may have carried rifle into Royal Columbian Hospital

New Westminster police are searching for a man who reportedly carried a rifle into Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster on Tuesday night.

According to police, officers received reports of a man with a rifle in the area of Sapperton Station around 10:20 p.m.

Police said it was reported that the man may have been trying to sell the rifle, and that he may also have entered the hospital via a parking garage, sparking a lockdown.

READ MORE: ‘Firearm incident’ in Port Coquiltam resolved with no injuries: police

Fraser Health said the incident resulted in access to the hospital being restricted from 11 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Occasionally, we must restrict access to a hospital to ensure the safety and security of staff, patients and the public,” a spokesperson told Global News.

WATCH: Lockdown Lifted at Langara College

The New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) said its officers and Transit Police set up a containment area around the hospital, and were joined by support from the Surrey and Coquitlam RCMP along with a dog squad.

However, despite an extensive search, investigators were unable to locate the man.

READ MORE: Student in custody after bringing starter pistol to Delta’s Sands Secondary

“Our investigation into this incident continues,” NWPD Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a news release.

“It’s with good reason that the safe transportation of firearms is a matter we take very seriously. We’re asking for public assistance in passing along any information, including photo or video footage they may have of the suspect.”

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to try to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-5252-5411, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.