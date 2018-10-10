‘Firearm incident’ in Port Coquiltam resolved with no injuries: police

Coquitlam RCMP says it has resolved an “incident with a firearm” that prompted a warning to residents of the Hastings Street and Kitchener Avenue area on Wednesday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police issued an advisory, asking the public to stay out of an area bordered by Woodland Drive in the west, Shaughnessy Street in the east, Lougheed Highway in the south, and Lincoln Avenue in the north.

They also asked residents to lock their doors and stay inside until the situation has been resolved.

Just before 5 p.m., police said the incident was over, with no one hurt and one suspect arrested on a trail near Hastings and Kitchener.

“The suspect will be treated for any medical issues before a report is forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for potential approval of any charges, said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a media release.

“The police investigation will take some time.”