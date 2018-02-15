One person in custody after threats made to Delta’s Sands Secondary

Delta Police say one male is in custody and a lockdown at Sands Secondary School has been lifted after some threats were received on Thursday morning.

There are few details at this point, and it is unclear if the male is an adult or a student.

The lockdown, otherwise known as a”Code Yellow,” forbids activity outside the school or unnecessary movement between rooms within the school.

Police hope to have more information shortly.

More to come…