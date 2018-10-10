Ottawa police, Kingston police seize over two kilograms of meth in bust

Crime
Ottawa police, in partnership with Kingston police, charged three men on Tuesday after allegedly finding them in possession of over two kilograms of crystal meth.

Ottawa police announced Wednesday that, in partnership with the Kingston police, they have charged three men with allegedly possessing over two kilograms of crystal meth.

According to Ottawa police, all three men were arrested Tuesday evening in the area of Kingston, Ont. Along with the meth, police also seized another opioid called Dilaudid, a digital scale and over $5,000 in Canadian currency.

Jacques Trudel, 61, of Limoges, Guy Trudel, 50, of Ottawa, and Christopher Francoeur, 43, of Limoges, have all been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The Trudels were further charged with possessing proceeds from a crime and Guy with dangerous driving. All three were scheduled to appear in court in Ottawa on Thursday.

Though Ottawa police could not get into the specifics as to why the men were in the Kingston area, police said the bulk of the investigation didn’t occur in Kingston which is why the accused appeared in court in Ottawa.

