October 10, 2018 11:46 am

Ottawa police seek public assistance locating missing 15-year-old girl

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

An Ottawa Police Service car is seen on Sussex Drive in Ottawa March 9, 2013.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to locate a girl who was last seen on Tuesday.

Police say Erin Duxbury, 15, of Ottawa went missing in the evening and was last seen in the area of Berry Side Road in Dunrobin. Police say her family is concerned for her well-being.

Ottawa police are askign for the public’s help to locate Erin Duxbury, 15, who went missing on Tuesday.

Ottawa Police Service
Erin is described as five-feet-one-inch tall with a slim build and medium-length dirty blond hair. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a black T-shirt and white pants with black print on them.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on her whereabouts to contact Ottawa Police Dispatch at 613-230-6211.

Police also ask anyone with information that could assist investigators, even if they aren’t aware of her current whereabouts, to contact the missing persons unit at 613-236-1222 x 2355 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

