N.S. cement plant receives approval to burn tires as fuel

A Nova Scotia cement plant has received approval from the province to burn tires as fuel in its kiln.

The Environment Department issued the industrial approval today to the Lafarge plant in Brookfield, N.S., allowing it to conduct a one-year pilot project to incinerate tires.

In a short news release, the department says the company will have to do air quality monitoring at regular intervals when the kiln is operating and will be required to monitor groundwater and surface water in the area.

It says although industrial approvals are normally issued for 10 years, the shorter period allows the province to ensure that terms and conditions are being met and can be modified to ensure the environment and human health are protected.

Lafarge plans to burn about 20 tonnes of tires a day – as much as 5,200 tonnes a year – in place of fossil fuels such as coal and petcoke used to manufacture Portland cement, a basic ingredient of concrete.

Under the plan, the province’s waste diversion agency is expected to shift a supply of about 280,000 tires annually to Lafarge.