Large section of Lake Ontario coastal wetland in Brighton now protected

A large section of undeveloped Lake Ontario shoreline near Brighton has been declared protected.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) and Ducks Unlimited Canada announced Wednesday that 93 hectares (231 acres) of coastal wetland and 2.5 kilometres of undeveloped shoreline near Brighton is now protected. The Town of Brighton is approximately 5 kilometres east of Cobourg.

The Brighton Wetland is three kilometres near Presqu’ile Provincial Park and is known as an important stopover for tens of thousands of migratory birds. The wetlands are also an important nesting area in the spring. The habitat is part of the Presqu’ile Bay wetland.

“I want to thank our partners, the local community of Brighton and all of the donors who stepped up to help protect this important area,” said Wendy Cridland, NCC acting regional vice-president.

“Intact wetlands along the shore of Lake Ontario are rare, so to be able to protect one is a great success for conservation. The Brighton Wetland project gives us hope that the landscapes we love today will be here for others to enjoy tomorrow.”

The project was supported by federal funding through the Natural Areas Conservation Program. The funds were matched by donors including the Municipality of Brighton, Lower Trent Region Conservation Authority, Northumberland Land Trust, Lone Pine Land Trust as well as nature clubs and individual donors.

“The Brighton Wetland project is a great example of how we can work together to successfully protect Ontario’s critical coastal wetland habitats and maximize conservation gains,” said Lynette Mader, DUC manager of provincial operations.

“We’re pleased to have the opportunity to help protect this important property for waterfowl, wildlife and the Brighton community, for years to come.”

On behalf of federal environment minister Catherine McKenna, Peterborough-South MP Kim Rudd congratulated the groups for conserving the “important habitat for migratory birds”

“Our government is proud to support this work through the Natural Areas Conservation Program to preserve wetlands and wildlife for generations to come,” Rudd said.

DUC and NCC will work together to manage the area and develop a visitor management plan.