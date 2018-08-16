Canada
Urban wilderness area near Halifax now protected after anonymous donation

By Staff The Canadian Press

A photo of the Pennant River, a portion of which is now a protected urban wilderness area.

Corey Isenor/Nova Scotia Nature Trust-HO
An urban wilderness area near Halifax that is home to threatened birds including the Canada warbler and the rusty blackbird has been protected.

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust says the 120 hectares of lakes, wetlands and coastal barrens on the Pennant River near Sambro was donated anonymously.

The area adjoins the protected Terence Bay Wilderness Area, located about 30 minutes from downtown Halifax.

The nature trust says the waterways are an important migratory corridor for fish, as well as birds and other wildlife that use it as an essential travel route.

The mossy forests and wetlands also provide important habitat for several species of birds, including the threatened olive-sided flycatcher, the threatened Canada warbler and the rusty blackbird, designated a special concern on Canada’s endangered species list.

And every spring, blue herons gather by the dozens at the river mouth to feed on the migrating gaspereau.

