Real Canadian Liquor Store opens its doors in Yorkton, Sask.

Yorkton, Sask. residents are now able to buy alcohol at the local Real Canadian Superstore.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced the opening of a Real Canadian Liquor Store on Tuesday, the first of its kind in the province.

The liquor store is located inside the Canadian Superstore on Broadway Street.

“Saskatchewan customers come to our stores looking for outstanding flavours and meal inspiration,” Loblaw Companies Ltd. vice-president David Harrington said.

“With the launch of this unique store offering, customers now have increased convenience and choice, all within one shopping destination.”

Yorkton customers will be the first to experience the new store model, which will provide a number of demonstrations and tasting opportunities.

Offering more than 300 types of spirits, 500 varieties of wine, and 300 beer and cider options, the store will dedicate shelf space to Canadian producers, to increase access to local suppliers.

New private liquor retailers, including grocery giant Loblaws, are now able to enter the Saskatchewan market since the two-year moratorium on selling retail permits ended on Oct. 8.

Loblaws confirms they are also looking to open up three more stores in Regina, Moose Jaw and Saskatoon, but no dates have been established.