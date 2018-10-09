Man and woman arrested and charged with identity theft

A man and woman face charges of identity theft after they used a credit card to spend over $2000 at a retail store.

Police were called to a hotel on the 700 block of Albert Street for a suspicious person report on Oct. 5.

The two has just left in a vehicle by the time police arrived and were pulled over by police on 5th Avenue where they were arrested.

The fraudulently purchased merchandise was recovered from the vehicle, as well as numerous pieces of fake ID.

Twenty-five year-old Steve Gagne of Quebec, is charged with failure to comply with recognizance, possession of a forged document with intent and five counts of identity theft.

Twenty-six year-old Angilee Kayla Grisdale of Winnipeg, is charged with possession of a forged document with intent, three counts of identity theft and three counts of identity fraud.

Gagne and Grisdale made their first court appearance on these charges in provincial court on Tuesday.