Canadian and Sask. governments invest in southern Sask. drinking water

The Canadian and Saskatchewan governments are teaming up to provide southern Saskatchewan with reliable access to high-quality drinking water.

A joint investment of more than $20 million is being used to upgrade electrical systems at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant.

The remaining amount of the estimated $32.1 million project will be funded by the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Corporation, which is owned by both the City of Regina and City of Moose Jaw.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw city council approves 5.01% property tax increase, 15% water utility increase

Upgrades include replacing the plant’s aging electrical substation, improving the power supply and upgrading the raw water pumps to prevent future electrical failures.

“These vital upgrades to the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant will ensure residents of Regina and Moose Jaw have an uninterrupted supply of high-quality drinking water for years to come,” Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale said.

READ MORE: Infrastructure renewal a major item in Moose Jaw 2018 budget process

“Canada’s investment in this project reflects our commitment to protecting public health, building more sustainable communities and reinforcing the foundation for economic growth and a strong middle class across Saskatchewan.”

The work being done, once completed, will ensure a reliable and sustainable source of back-up power which will minimize service interruptions and prevent drinking water advisories for approximately 260,000 residents.

“I am pleased that the federal and provincial governments recognize the critical nature of this project,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

READ MORE: Water Security Agency ‘flushing’ Buffalo Pound

“As a plant that serves the entire region, it is absolutely essential that we have a modern facility that produces the highest-quality drinking water for its customers, including the City of Regina. Our residents expect safe and reliable infrastructure, and we are committed to providing it.”