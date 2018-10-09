Young cyclist narrowly missed by train: Halton Police

Halton Police say a teen riding his bike is lucky to be alive after he was almost hit by a passing train.

Police were called to the Main and Guelph streets area of Acton around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a young cyclist who may have been hit by a train.

Officers and the K-9 unit searched the tracks and the area behind Robert Little Public School, but didn’t find anyone.

Police later confirmed that a young man riding a bike was narrowly missed by a passing train — so close it knocked him off his bike. Luckily, he was not injured.

@HaltonPolice confirm that a young male riding a bike was narrowly missed by a passing train – so close to knock him off his bike but unscathed! Thanks to the witness who provided this info. First hug your children – then teach them the importance of train crossing safety. ^jf — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) October 9, 2018