Man charged with attempted murder after ‘family disturbance’ in Stoney Creek

A man in his 20s is in custody and facing an attempted murder charge following what Hamilton police describe as a “family disturbance” at a Stoney Creek home.

Police say they were called to the house on McNeilly Road just after 9 a.m. on October 8, where they found a man in his 50s suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital and the victim’s son surrendered to police without further incident.

Hamilton police say it was a family disturbance and there was never any danger to the public.

The accused, who has not been named, has been charged with attempted murder and is scheduled to appear in court on October 9.

The Hamilton Police Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and anyone who might have additional information is asked to contact Det. Catherine Lockley by calling 905-546-3825.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

