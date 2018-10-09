Sports
Ticket details announced for inaugural Valour FC season

By Online Journalist  Global News

Rob Gale, head coach of the city's new professional soccer team, Valour FC.

Jordan Pearn / Global News
Fans of Winnipeg’s new professional soccer team can now plan ahead for 2019.

Valour FC, Winnipeg’s team in the recently-launched Canadian Premier League, announced its ticket prices and seating map Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Valour FC premier soccer team open tryouts ‘at full capacity’

Tickets, which go on sale Oct. 31, range from $15-28 per match for adult season tickets, or $11 per match for youth season tickets. All home matches will be held at Investors Group Field.

The league is hosting open tryouts across the country this month, with a Winnipeg stop Oct. 18-19. Fans can attend a free match of the top tryout finalists Oct. 19 at 5:30.

WATCH: Winnipeg’s new professional soccer club — Valour FC — logo revealed

