Charges made after Regina police use taser on man during arrest

A 22-year-old man from Regina is facing charges after becoming aggressive during an arrest. Police used a taser on the man as a result.

On Oct. 4, around 5.45 p.m, officers arrived at a residence in the 1400 block of McTavish Street to arrest a man on several warrants.

The man became aggressive and would not listen to officers during their attempt to arrest him.

During the arrest the man reached into his pockets, then behind a shelf and then reached into his waistband.

A police officer then went on to use a taser on the man, and he was taken into custody.

A second man was arrested in the house as he also had outstanding warrants.

Twenty-two year-old Jordon Alexander Storm Ironstand, of Regina, is charged with two counts breach of probation and assault.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nicholas Sean Pelletier, of Regina, is charged with breach of probation.

Both made their first appearance on these charges in provincial court on Friday.