Regina man charged with robbing local business
A Regina man was arrested and charged on Saturday following a robbery at a local business.
Jay Darren Morton, 26, is facing charges that include robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Police were called to the 1700 block of east Dewdney Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the lone suspect entered the business wearing a mask and carrying a knife. He then demanded money and was given an unreported amount cash, according to police.
Officers were quick to the scene and arrested the suspect without incident. No injuries were sustained during the robbery.
Morton is being held in custody and will make his first appearance in provincial court on Oct. 1.
