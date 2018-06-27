Weapons seized in search of Regina home

Weapons were seized and two people were charged after a search of a Regina home Tuesday evening.

Members of the SWAT team aided officers by securing the home in the 1300-block of McTavish Street when the search was executed.

Along with a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle, police said they seized a homemade zip gun, a Taser, ammunition clips and magazines, ammunition, and stolen property.

Tristan Raphael, 25, and Gerald Pocha, 41, both of Regina, are facing a number of weapon charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

Regina police said the investigation is ongoing.