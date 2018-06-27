Crime
June 27, 2018 1:00 pm

Weapons seized in search of Regina home

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Members of the Regina police SWAT team aided officers in the search of a home where weapons were seized.

File / Global News
A A

Weapons were seized and two people were charged after a search of a Regina home Tuesday evening.

Members of the SWAT team aided officers by securing the home in the 1300-block of McTavish Street when the search was executed.

READ MORE: Regina police press attempted murder charge in November 2017 shooting

Along with a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle, police said they seized a homemade zip gun, a Taser, ammunition clips and magazines, ammunition, and stolen property.

Tristan Raphael, 25, and Gerald Pocha, 41, both of Regina, are facing a number of weapon charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

Regina police said the investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
McTavish Street
McTavish Street Regina
Regina Police
Regina Police Service
Regina Police SWAT Unit
SWAT Unit
Weapons

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News