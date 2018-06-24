Police seek public assistance after Regina machete assault injures man Saturday

The Regina Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance in the investigation of a weapons offence that took place late in the evening of Saturday, June 23.

At around 10:20 p.m., police were called to hospital after a man came in with injuries consistent with being assaulted with a bladed weapon, according to the police release. Police learned he had been assaulted by a lone man with a machete at around 10:00 p.m. in the 3300 block of 8th Avenue.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477