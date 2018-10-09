Cobourg police launch winter clothing drive

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are launching a winter clothing drive in support of local youth.

The clothing will be donated to community agencies to distribute to children in need.

“We are accepting donations of new or near new winter coats, snow pants, toques and mitts,” police stated. “We are looking for sizes ranging from infant to size 12.”

Donations can be dropped off at the front counter of the Cobourg Police Station at 107 King St. W.

“Together we can help keep the children of our community warm this winter,” police said.

Donations will be accepted from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.