Charges laid in Tsuut’ina Nation homicide from May

A man has been charged in a homicide that occurred on the Tsuut’ina Nation in May, RCMP announced Tuesday.

On May 6, the body of Keith Miles Big Crow was found on the first nation west of Calgary. Police said the 51-year-old had last been seen the day before and they were looking to speak with witnesses to create a timeline in the days leading up to his death.

On Oct. 6, Scott Neilssen Big Crow was charged with second-degree murder and indecently [interfering] with human remains.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed the two were part of the same extended family, but did not say exactly how they were related.

Police said they were not seeking any other suspects as part of this investigation.

Neilssen Big Crow is scheduled to be in court again on Tuesday in Calgary.