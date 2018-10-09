Foul fall weather leads to bad business for Winnipeg-area corn maze

All the foul weather this fall has put a big dent in business for one Winnipeg-area corn maze.

Clint Masse of A-Maze-In-Corn tells 680 CJOB it’s probably their worst fall in ten years.

Masse calls it a perfect storm: too hot in August and now too cool in the fall. He notes that nature tends to balance itself out and thought this might happen since there was so little precipitation over the summer.

He also says it’s no surprise that outside venues don’t do well in poor conditions.

“Half of what we sell is weather. If you don’t have weather to sell, then unfortunately, the folks of Winnipeg just want to stay inside.”

He says that even on the days when it doesn’t rain – or snow – it’s been dreary enough that things don’t dry out properly.

