Mike’s Monday Outlook: cool, wet conditions continue

It’s official. September was a cool, wet month in Winnipeg.

Daily mean temperatures were 2° Celsius cooler than normal and 4° cooler than September last year.

READ MORE: Cold night ahead will end Winnipeg’s streak of days above 0°

We had more than twice the normal amount of rain during the month and when you compare it to our summer rainfall, September saw almost as much rain as the three previous months combined: 138mm fell in June, July, and August all told, compared to 115.3mm in September alone.

There were some other interesting stats regarding the cool, wet month. Check out what meteorologist @robsobs (twitter) was able to dig up.

September 2018 climate summary for Winnipeg. Coldest September in 25 years. Wettest September in over 40 years. First Sept snow since 1984. Payback for our hot dry summer.. #mbwx pic.twitter.com/iv1uxCmGL9 — Rob's Obs (@robsobs) October 1, 2018

October appears to be carrying on where September left off.

You may have enjoyed the weather on Saturday afternoon with a high of 10.2° C but that’s probably because it was only the second time in a week that temperatures got over 10° C. And that’s still below normal for this time of year.

Right now the average temperatures are from 3° C in the morning to 14° C in the afternoon.

READ MORE: Your eyes did not deceive you – it was snow, Winnipeg

Generally, the first week of October will be cloudy and cool. There’s also more rain on the way.

We can expect the rain to start up around Tuesday afternoon to stay with us through most of Wednesday. During the rainy Wednesday though, temperatures will likely stay flat and then start to fall in the afternoon. As temperatures fall into the evening hours, there is a chance the rain may change into snow.

While the rainfall/snowfall models vary a bit in total amounts, it looks like up to 20mm of precipitation could fall as a combination of rain and snow. We’re also likely to see a bit more rain before the long weekend.

WATCH: Planning your Thanksgiving menu: side dishes