Weather
September 28, 2018 8:51 am
Updated: September 28, 2018 8:56 am

Your eyes did not deceive you – it was snow, Winnipeg

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Snow. Snow on a windshield. In September.

@howwon/Twitter
A A

Winnipeggers on an early morning commute got a flurry of surprises Friday morning.

Snow showers blanketed most of the city as temperatures hovered around the freezing mark.

Global weather specialist Adriana Zhang said the snow wouldn’t accumulate and temperatures would warm – slightly – to a high of 5C Friday.

Winnipeggers’ reactions to the fluffy cold flakes were… mixed.

 

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
omg snow
September
Snow
Winnipeg Snow
Winnipeg weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News