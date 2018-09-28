Your eyes did not deceive you – it was snow, Winnipeg
A A
Winnipeggers on an early morning commute got a flurry of surprises Friday morning.
Snow showers blanketed most of the city as temperatures hovered around the freezing mark.
Global weather specialist Adriana Zhang said the snow wouldn’t accumulate and temperatures would warm – slightly – to a high of 5C Friday.
Winnipeggers’ reactions to the fluffy cold flakes were… mixed.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.