Your eyes did not deceive you – it was snow, Winnipeg

Winnipeggers on an early morning commute got a flurry of surprises Friday morning.

Snow showers blanketed most of the city as temperatures hovered around the freezing mark.

Global weather specialist Adriana Zhang said the snow wouldn’t accumulate and temperatures would warm – slightly – to a high of 5C Friday.

Winnipeggers’ reactions to the fluffy cold flakes were… mixed.

Never fear Winnipeg. The sun is coming up over Portage and Main, and the snow is falling… up. #globalwpg pic.twitter.com/8R4HfyKdky — Elisha Dacey (@elishadacey) September 28, 2018

So much gorgeous snow outside and I'm stuck inside a bus! 😒☹️#Winnipeg #snowfall — Charmaine Gomes (@Char_gomes) September 28, 2018

Oh and there's the snow#winnipeg — Zachary Sigurdson (@ZFSigurdson95) September 28, 2018

When you see snow in #Winnipeg in September pic.twitter.com/Ya1d9gwisx — Sean Dilworth (@RadioDilworth) September 28, 2018

Snow spotted in Winnipeg. You know what that means… pic.twitter.com/rlIIcsRXuT — David KG Beakley I (@SuperKoolBeaks) September 28, 2018

Oy winnipeg ang aga mo talaga umayos ka nga dapat 30*C pa lang ngayon ih

Ano snow ??? Agad?? pic.twitter.com/ax0O3tQmHP — ellaine🌈 (@zikrdz) September 28, 2018

Snow flurries. #facepalm. I’m wearing mittens today and @KajHasselriis is probably still wearing shorts. — Andrew McLaren (@drewwpg) September 28, 2018