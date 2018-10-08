Esks can’t hold on to lead, lose 19-12 to Riders on Thanksgiving

After leading for most of the game, the Eskimos fell 19-12 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders after an interception return by Willie Jefferson led to a touchdown late in the fourth quarter on Monday.

The win improved the Riders’ record to 10-5 and pushed the team closer to a home playoff game.

Saskatchewan sits alone in second place in the CFL’s West Division, four points ahead of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who they will face on Saturday in a key divisional matchup.

The Riders have won seven of their past eight games.

Edmonton (7-8) lost its fifth consecutive road game and dropped into fifth place in the West.

Jefferson’s 49-yard pick-six was the game’s only major score. Brett Lauther kicked four field goals for Saskatchewan.

Sean Whyte kicked four field goals for the Eskimos.