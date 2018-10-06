RCMP in Rocky Mountain House investigate drive-by shooting

A neighbourhood in Rocky Mountain House, Alta., was rattled by gunshots Friday evening.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. near 60 Avenue and 58 Street.

Residents reported seeing a dark-coloured SUV flee the area immediately after sounds of gunfire rang out.

According to witnesses, the driver of the SUV pulled up to another car, pointed a sawed-off shotgun out the window and shot at the vehicle.

No one was injured.

It’s believed that the person in the vehicle and the alleged shooter are known to each other.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no additional risk to public safety.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mountain House detachment at 780-845-2882 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).