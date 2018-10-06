Recipe: Sesame wasabi albacore tuna sliders

Cardero’s restaurant is launching a new happy hour, complete with a suite of featured appetizers.

Chef Jason Kleinfeld is here with one of the most mouth watering items on the new menu: rare sesame crusted albacore tuna sliders served with wasabi aioli and Asian slaw.

Ingredients

8 oz Albacore tuna steak

2 tablespoons black sesame seeds

2 tablespoons white sesame seeds

Canola oil

6 x slider buns

Coleslaw

½ cup shredded cabbage

¼ cup grated carrot

¼ cup pea shoots

1 bunch cilantro

¼ cup seasoned rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon sambal

Wasabi mayonnaise

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon wasabi paste

Method

Shred cabbage, grate carrot and chop three sprigs of cilantro and set aside in a bowl. Combine seasoned rice wine vinegar, toasted sesame oil, and sambal. Add to cabbage, carrot and cilantro, mix and let sit. Crust your tuna steak with black and white sesame seeds. Set your pan to high heat and add canola oil. Sear the outside of your tuna steak on each side for 30 seconds and then set to the side. Combine wasabi paste and mayonnaise in a bowl and set to the side. Toast buns. Slice albacore tuna into six pieces. On the toasted buns build your sliders, spread wasabi mayonnaise, a slice of albacore tuna and top with coleslaw.

