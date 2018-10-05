Crime
October 5, 2018 1:01 pm

Breslau PS placed in hold and secure as Waterloo police negotiate with man barricaded in nearby home

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
File Image
A A

Waterloo police say they are attempting to negotiate with a man who has barricaded himself inside a residence in Breslau.

A police spokesperson told Global News they are attempting to contact a man inside a local residence.

On Twitter, police said they have closed Woolwich Street South from Menno Street to Highway 7 for an investigation.

Breslau Public School has been placed under a hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police, according to the school board.

It announced that “All students and staff are safe.”

More to follow…

