Breslau PS placed in hold and secure as Waterloo police negotiate with man barricaded in nearby home
A A
Waterloo police say they are attempting to negotiate with a man who has barricaded himself inside a residence in Breslau.
A police spokesperson told Global News they are attempting to contact a man inside a local residence.
On Twitter, police said they have closed Woolwich Street South from Menno Street to Highway 7 for an investigation.
Breslau Public School has been placed under a hold and secure by Waterloo Regional Police, according to the school board.
It announced that “All students and staff are safe.”
— More to follow…
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.