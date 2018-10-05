Doug Ford joins Jason Kenney for Calgary anti-carbon tax rally

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is continuing his Western Canada tour Friday with a stop in Alberta.

Ford is in Calgary, pushing for an end to the federal carbon tax. He will join United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Jason Kenney and other supporters at a “Scrap the Carbon Tax Rally” at BMO Centre on Friday evening.

Alberta needs allies in the fight against the carbon tax, and the premier of the largest province is the biggest ally around. If you're in Calgary, come join @fordnation and myself at our 'Scrap the Carbon Tax' rally on Friday, October 5. RSVP here: https://t.co/iiZKDV17rT pic.twitter.com/XPCi0SZNPD — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) October 2, 2018

Kenney has promised to repeal Alberta’s carbon tax if the UCP wins the provincial election next year.

Ford has called the carbon tax the worst ever for Canadians, and one that makes the country less competitive in the global economy.

The carbon tax is the absolute worst tax for Canadian families, Canadian businesses, and the Canadian economy. It does nothing for the environment, but instead takes money out of the pockets of hard-working people to fuel out-of-control government spending. pic.twitter.com/EqvKuxN5nm — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 4, 2018

Mount Royal University political analyst Duane Bratt said while the UCP is energized by Ford’s visit, he’s not sure how most Albertans will view Friday’s rally.

“I expect while there will be a big rally inside the BMO Centre, there’s also going to be a protest outside the centre. We’ll see how big that is,” Bratt said.

“The danger that Kenney and the UCP have by tying themselves to Doug Ford is they may be happy with his carbon tax stuff, but are they happy with everything else?”

Ford’s Alberta visit comes on the heels of a trip to Saskatoon where he met with Premier Scott Moe. The two leaders believe the fight against Ottawa’s plan to put a price on pollution is gaining momentum.

The two conservative leaders said they will continue to fight the tax together and, to that end, Moe announced Saskatchewan will file for intervener status in Ontario’s court challenge of the federal government’s carbon-pricing plan.

Manitoba has now joined their anti-carbon-tax-coalition. Premier Brian Pallister announced on Wednesday that his province will not be going ahead with a $25-a-tonne levy that was to come into effect in December. He said the province was pulling out because Ottawa has not backed down from its intention to bring in its own higher rate.

