UCP Leader Jason Kenney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford to hold anti-carbon tax rally in Calgary

Alberta’s United Conservative Party has invited Ontario Premier Doug Ford to Calgary for a “Scrap The Carbon Tax Rally.”

The UCP has posted an image on Twitter of its leader Jason Kenney and Ford to promote the Oct. 5 event.

Pleased to announced that @fordnation will be joining @jkenney at an anti-carbon tax rally on October 5 in Calgary! pic.twitter.com/d3nUytF5lC — United Conservative Party (@Alberta_UCP) September 27, 2018

Kenney, the leader of Alberta’s Opposition, has promised to repeal the province’s carbon tax if his party wins the 2019 spring election.

He has also pledged to fight any attempt by Ottawa to impose a national price on carbon.

Ford’s new Progressive Conservative government is challenging the federal government’s carbon pricing plan in court.

A United Conservative party official says both leaders will give speeches at the rally.

