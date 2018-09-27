Ontario government to make ‘major announcement’ on Drive Clean vehicle emissions testing

The Ontario government is set to make a “major announcement” on the future of the Drive Clean vehicle emissions testing program.

“Are you sick and tired of waiting in line for the emissions test your car doesn’t even need?” Premier Doug Ford said in a video posted on a Progressive Conservative Party Twitter account Thursday evening.

“Stay tuned for a major announcement involving Drive Clean. Help is on its way.”

Ford, along with Environment, Conservation and Parks Minister Rod Phillips and Transportation Minister John Yakabuski, are set to make the announcement during a news conference Thursday morning at an auto repair shop in Toronto’s west end.

The Drive Clean program tests emissions every two years on cars and light-duty trucks over seven years old, but critics have called for the program to be scrapped entirely.

During the 2016 provincial budget, the Ontario Liberal government announced it would scrap the $30 program fee. Last year the Liberals proposed a pilot project that would allow testing remotely through on-board diagnostics. At the time, the government said the program resulted in cleaner air as it contributed to reducing emissions.

Drive Clean previously came under fire for amassing multi-million-dollar surpluses, even though it was supposed to be a revenue neutral program.

— With files from The Canadian Press

