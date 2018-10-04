Saskatchewan files for intervener status in Ontario carbon tax court challenge

The premiers of Saskatchewan and Ontario say they’ll remain united against the federal government’s carbon tax plan and are pleased that another province is joining the fight.

Ontario’s Doug Ford and Scott Moe from Saskatchewan said Manitoba’s decision to scrap its own plan to put a price on carbon shows that opposition against the federal tax is gaining momentum.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced on Wednesday that his province will not be going ahead with a $25-a-tonne levy that was to come into effect in December.

Moe and Ford met in Saskatoon Thursday to talk about their economic ties as well as what Ford called a job-killing and “nasty, nasty tax.”

They said they will support each other and, to that end, Moe announced Saskatchewan will file for intervener status in Ontario’s court challenge of Ottawa’s carbon pricing plan.

Ontario has already said it supports Saskatchewan’s constitutional challenge of the plan.

Ford is to speak Friday at a “Scrap The Carbon Tax Rally” in Calgary at the invitation of Jason Kenney, leader of Alberta’s Opposition United Conservatives.

Kenney, a former Conservative federal cabinet minister has promised to repeal Alberta’s carbon tax if his party wins next spring’s provincial election.