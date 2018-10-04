Kingston business owner rallies community to support local student in hospital

On Sept. 14, Jacob Cooper was involved in a serious motor-vehicle collision in Kingston that has caused him to spend the past three weeks in hospital.

The incident has led hundreds of people to donate to a GoFundMe page created by a family friend to support the Coopers through this time.

Cooper was attending Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School, which hit close to home for a Kingston business owner whose daughter shared the hallways with him.

Tanya Masse has developed several #JakeStrong logos that have been made into decals, with a special design being plastered onto each Holy Cross football player’s helmet. Masse says anyone who wants a decal can have one as she has not set a limit on how many she will print.

“I can’t imagine what his family is going through and I want to help in any way I can,” said Masse, owner of Awesome and Beyond in Kingston.

Cooper’s GoFundMe page has a goal of $17,000 and it is closing in on that number with under a $1,000 to go.

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School refused to comment on Cooper, but the principal of the school told Global News that there will be a large pre-game prayer before the game on Friday night.

Holy Cross will be sporting their updated helmets during Friday Night Lights at George Richardson Stadium against the RND Panthers. The gates will open at 4:30 p.m.