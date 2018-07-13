3-year-old chops off mullet to benefit sick kids at Kingston General Hospital

There was more than the sound of music heard at the BIG FM studio on Friday morning.

A hair clipper buzzed and scissors snipped at the head of three-year-old Darius Carquez, also known as Chico.

The brave little boy decided to start a Go Fund Me page with his family and raise money to help sick children at Kingston General Hospital.

Chico set a fundraising goal of $2,000 and pledged to chop off his mullet if he met his goal.

The little boy and his family didn’t just meet their target, they surpassed it and raised around $2,500.

So Chico stuck by his word, and he did the big chop at the BIG FM studio on Friday morning.

He had many family members at the studio to cheer him on.

Natalia Carquez, Chico’s six-year-old sister says “he looks handsomer” after the cut.

Chico will be donating his hair towards foundations that help make wigs for sick children.

He and his family will be using the money raised to provide slippers, PJs, toys, coffee gift cards and even parking permits for ill children and their families at Kingston General Hospital.

“We’re giving all the money for kids to go to the hospital so their parents don’t have to waste all their money,” says Natalia.

The family decided to do this after Chico was hospitalized several times in the past and other families showed them support by donating items. So they wanted to return this act of kindness to others by paying it forward.

Steven Carquez, Chico’s father, says they pretty well provided all the essentials. “So we are very grateful, so what better way to return to somebody else in that position?”

Chico is thrilled that he gets to brighten the spirits of some children. And as a reward for him donating his hair, his parents gave him a supply of Smarties, his favourite candy.