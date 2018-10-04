Police seek to identify suspect accused of stealing pickup truck in Barrie

Police are seeking to identify a suspect accused of stealing a pickup truck in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Sept. 20 just after 6 p.m., a man parked his truck outside of the Country Style on Tiffin Street.

Police say while the man was inside getting a coffee, another man entered his truck and drove away using the keys which had been left inside the vehicle.

Officers say the victim did not see the theft occur, however, video surveillance captured an image of the suspect.

According to police, later that day the truck was seen at a gas station on Bayfield Street.

Officers say a man matching the description of the suspect was seen filling the truck up with over $50 in gas before allegedly driving off without paying.

Police say the pickup truck has not been located and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are searching for a red, 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a single cab and a licence plate which reads AS59986. The truck is equipped with a back rack with yellow dome lights attached to the box, an electric lift gate and various tools.

Officers have described the suspect as a man with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black baseball hat, a blue hooded sweatshirt and light coloured blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).