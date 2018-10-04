2 men charged after police cruiser damaged in Barrie

Two men have been charged after a police cruiser was damaged in downtown Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Sept. 15 just after 1:30 a.m., a police cruiser was damaged while it was parked on Dunlop Street, east of Owen Street in Barrie.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a man at around 2 a.m. hopping up on the trunk of the cruiser before jumping on the back window and smashing through.

Witnesses told police a second man recorded the incident on a cellphone.

READ MORE: Officers investigating after police cruiser found damaged in downtown Barrie

Police say both men fled the scene before officers arrived, however, the incident was captured on surveillance video.

According to police, following an investigation, a 19-year-old man from Shelburne and a 19-year-old man from Melancthon Township have been charged with mischief under $5,000.

Officers say both men are scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Nov. 5.