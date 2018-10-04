3 people charged after drugs suspected to be carfentanil seized in Lethbridge

Three people are facing charges after a quick investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams turned up carfentanil in Lethbridge.

ALERT’s Lethbridge organized crime and gang team searched a home in the southern Alberta city on Sept. 27 after reports of suspected drug activity taking place there.

READ MORE: Suspected carfentanil seized in southern Alberta bust: ALERT

Inside, police said they seized drugs and weapons, including eight grams of what is suspected to be the deadly drug carfentanil.

“This was an investigation that materialized really fast and ALERT was able to take quick, decisive action to stop the sale of these dangerous drugs,” Staff Sgt. Jason Walper with ALERT said.

In total, police seized:

Curtis Carbert, 38, Devin Jones, 28, and Chassidy Morin, 39, were arrested and are facing various drug, weapon and fraud charges.

Carbert is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon while prohibited, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, failure to comply with a probation order, and unlawful possession of identity information.

READ MORE: Suspected drug trafficking at Lethbridge hotel leads to 3 people charged

Jones is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

Morin is charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of credit card data.

READ MORE: Police officer says meth becoming ‘huge’ issue for Lethbridge

At the time of his arrest, Carbert was wanted on a number of warrants issued by the Lethbridge Police Service and the Calgary Police Service.