Calgary police charge 5 people in carfentanil investigation

Calgary police have charged five people following a carfentanil trafficking investigation that began last year.

In October 2017, Calgary police obtained a substance that was believed to be purple heroin and sent it to a lab for testing. Further analysis by Health Canada revealed that it was not heroin but was carfentanil that had been mixed with fentanyl, police said in a news release Monday.

“We believe the drug traffickers, in this case, were knowingly selling carfentanil and fentanyl as heroin,” Strategic Enforcement Unit Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant said in the release.

“They were attempting to get a better price by selling it as a higher-quality product. We have no way to know how many people may have suffered an overdose as a result.”

On May 24, police said they stopped a vehicle and arrested four people. A search of the car ended with the seizure of $440, 16.4 grams of carfentanil, two large knives and seven cell phones.

A search warrant was also executed at a home in the 300 block area of Taralake Way N.E. in Calgary. Police seized $9,555, about 218 grams of carfentanil, 15 grams of powder fentanyl and about 76 grams of crack cocaine, police said.

Police said the total value of the seized drugs is about $50,000

Zuhavr Ali, 21, Amrit Manhas, 21, Bubrak Khan, 21, and Dylan Ferris, 18, have each been charged with one count of trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of proceeds of crime, police said.

Police have also charged Gurpreet Multani, 23, with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and three counts of proceeds of crime.

