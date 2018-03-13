6 people charged in 2-day drug bust in Calgary’s Westbrook Mall area

A two-day bust targeting street-level drug dealers and “social disorder” in the area around Calgary’s Westbrook Mall has resulted in a handful of arrests.

District 2 patrol members, working jointly with the Strategic Enforcement Unit, arrested six people between March 6 and 7.

A total of 14 charges related to trafficking and possession of methamphetamine and possession of the properties of crime were laid.

The six people charged are Darcy Lightfoot, 38, Robert Danails, 38, Tyleena Brittany Dixon, 23, Alexander Scott Wager, 30, Jasper Leif Dixon, 37 and Vanessa Ida Bearhat, 47.

Calgary police said they have been working with businesses, social agencies and city partners to help curb a growing problem with drug trafficking, assault and trespassing in the area.