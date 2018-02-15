Calgary police make 2nd arrest in connection with Westbrook Mall homicide

A second man wanted by Calgary police in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Westbrook Mall parking lot in January has been arrested.

Christian Whitebear, 25, was arrested in Edmonton and brought back to Calgary Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Another man, 19-year-old Matthew Crane-Watchmaker, was arrested in January.

The victim, Darby Chase Shade, who also went by the last name of Soop, was found by dead police in the parking of Westbrook Mall on Jan. 16.

Police were called to a disturbance at a house party in the 1100 block of 37 Street S.W.

“It is believed that an altercation took place at the party within the home, bear spray was deployed and that the disturbance then carried on outside the residence and onto a portion of 37 Street S.W.,” police said in a news release at the time.

