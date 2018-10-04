Canada
Police searching for St. Catharines woman

Niagara Police are looking for 18 year old Justine Rogerson.

A St. Catharines woman has been reported missing.

Niagara Police are searching for 18-year-old Justine Rogerson, who was last seen Wednesday afternoon at the Pen Centre.

She is described as white, five feet three inches, 170 pounds, with long red hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, high top running shoes and a red hooded sweatshirt. She was also in possession of her blue backpack with a red Reebok logo on it.

Anyone with information can contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111, Option 4, Ext. 4233 and reference incident number 2018-98460.
