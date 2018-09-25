Police need help identifying St. Catharines shooting suspects

Niagara Regional Police have released a video and photos of suspects in a shooting in St. Catharines.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a shooting at St. Paul and Queen streets, where they found a 24-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, police are looking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111 Option 4, Badge 9046 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).

Media Release: Weapons – UPDATE – One shot in downtown St. Catharines – https://t.co/qNA7QU2E74 pic.twitter.com/XdSGH2ELIC — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 24, 2018