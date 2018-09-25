Police need help identifying St. Catharines shooting suspects
Niagara Regional Police have released a video and photos of suspects in a shooting in St. Catharines.
READ MORE: Man, 24, injured after shooting in downtown St. Catharines: Niagara police
Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a shooting at St. Paul and Queen streets, where they found a 24-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
As a result of the investigation, police are looking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in the case.
READ MORE: Alleged assault in St. Catharines
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111 Option 4, Badge 9046 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.