Two arrested in St. Catharines drug bust

Two people are facing charges after Niagara Regional Police seized what they’re calling “a significant amount of drugs” in St. Catharines.

READ MORE: Two suspects wanted in connection with shooting at Niagara grow-op

Police say while investigating the sale of drugs in the city, surveillance revealed suspects who were believed to be conducting mobile drug deliveries as well as selling from a housing community.

Two search warrants were conducted Thursday night, resulting in the arrest of a 31-year-old man from Etobicoke and a 21-year-old woman from St. Catharines.

READ MORE: Man, 24, injured after shooting in downtown St. Catharines: Niagara police

Police say a significant quantity of heroin (believed to be laced with fentanyl), cocaine, oxycodone, and cash were seized, worth over $15,000.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.

Media Release: Drugs – Investigation Leads to Heroin and Cocaine Seizure – https://t.co/MERFxE9Scm — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 28, 2018