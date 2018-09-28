Two arrested in St. Catharines drug bust

Two people are facing charges after Niagara Regional Police seized what they’re calling “a significant amount of drugs” in St. Catharines.
Police say while investigating the sale of drugs in the city, surveillance revealed suspects who were believed to be conducting mobile drug deliveries as well as selling from a housing community.
Two search warrants were conducted Thursday night, resulting in the arrest of a 31-year-old man from Etobicoke and a 21-year-old woman from St. Catharines.
Police say a significant quantity of heroin (believed to be laced with fentanyl), cocaine, oxycodone, and cash were seized, worth over $15,000.
The accused are scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.
