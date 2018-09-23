Crime
September 23, 2018 10:37 am
Updated: September 23, 2018 10:39 am

Man, 24, injured after shooting in downtown St. Catharines: Niagara police

Niagara Regional Police say a man was shot in downtown St. Catharines early Sunday morning.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Niagara Regional Police say a 24-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown St. Catharines early Sunday.

Authorities became aware of a shooting around 1:40 a.m. in the area of St. Paul and Queen streets.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police are searching for a male suspect who was last seen travelling westbound from the scene of the shooting.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s and was wearing a dark blue hooded track suit with a white stripe down the side of the jacket and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111 option 4, (9046) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 
