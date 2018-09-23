Man, 24, injured after shooting in downtown St. Catharines: Niagara police
Niagara Regional Police say a 24-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown St. Catharines early Sunday.
Authorities became aware of a shooting around 1:40 a.m. in the area of St. Paul and Queen streets.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police are searching for a male suspect who was last seen travelling westbound from the scene of the shooting.
The suspect is believed to be in his 20s and was wearing a dark blue hooded track suit with a white stripe down the side of the jacket and pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (905) 688-4111 option 4, (9046) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
