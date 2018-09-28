Two suspects wanted in connection with shooting at Niagara grow-op

Two arrest warrants have been issued by Niagara Regional Police in connection with a shooting at a grow-op in Niagara Falls.

A 45-year-old man called 911 on Sept. 17 after he was shot in the Somerville and Willoughby roads area.

Police say he continues to recover in hospital.

A 58-year-old Niagara Falls man was arrested earlier this month and charged with numerous weapons- and drug-related offences.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, detectives are now seeking arrest warrants for two people for their alleged roles in the shooting: 39-year-old Jason Collette and 38-year-old Pamela Ann Bowman, both of no fixed address.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111 extension 9315.

