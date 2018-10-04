Harvest operations in Saskatchewan at near standstill due to wet and cool weather

Warm, dry, and windy days are needed so farmers in Saskatchewan can continue with the 2018 harvest.

Wet and cool weather has slowed harvest operations in the province, with snow and rain delaying progress in many areas.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday 73 per cent of the crop is in the bin, with 20 per cent swathed or ready to straight-cut.

The five-year average for this time of year is 78 per cent combined.

Southern regions report 90 per cent of the crop combined, central regions are slightly over 60 per cent combined, and northern regions range from 33 to 45 per cent.

Overall yields remains average, but vary greatly across Saskatchewan depending on the amount of moisture received during the growing season.

Producers said crops are coming off tough and have to be placed in aeration bins and dryers.

Spring wheat grades are currently reported as 54 per cent 1 CW, 25 per cent 2 CW, 17 per cent 3 CW and four per cent CW Feed.

The majority of crop damage in the past weeks was due to lodging from snow and rain, and crop quality is expected to be downgraded at the elevator.

Topsoil conditions have improved, with cropland topsoil moisture rated three per cent surplus, 64 per cent adequate, 27 per cent short and six per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture conditions are rated one per cent surplus, 51 per cent adequate, 34 per cent short and 14 per cent very short.