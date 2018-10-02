Winnipeg’s Calvin Pickard on the move after being plucked off waivers

Winnipeg goalie Calvin Pickard has been claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers.

OFFICIAL: The #Flyers have claimed goaltender Calvin Pickard off waivers! https://t.co/7GhrxWDgko — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 2, 2018

The Flyers claimed the 26-year-old after he was placed on waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Pickard signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Maple Leafs over the summer and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He is entering his fifth NHL season after he broke into the league with the Colorado Avalanche. He was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft but was soon traded to the Leafs.

Pickard appeared in just one game with the Maple Leafs last season where he surrendered four goals in an overtime loss. He spent the bulk of the campaign in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies. In 33 AHL appearances Pickard had 21 wins and a 2.31 goals against average. The Avs selected Pickard in the second round, 49th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Pickard was born in Moncton, NB but moved to Winnipeg where he played for the Winnipeg Monarchs and the Winnipeg Wild.

He was one of two goalies the Leafs lost Tuesday, as the Carolina Hurricanes claimed Curtis McElhinney off waivers. The Maple Leafs will start the season with goalies Frederik Andersen and Garret Sparks.