Toronto Maple Leafs re-sign Winnipeg’s Calvin Pickard

The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed goaltender Calvin Pickard to a one-year contract.

The @MapleLeafs announced today that the hockey club has signed goaltender Calvin Pickard to a one-year contract worth $800,000. #TMLtalk — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) June 20, 2018

Pickard, 26, will earn $800,000 on his new deal. It’s a small pay cut for the Winnipeg native who just completed a two-year, $2-million contract. Pickard would have become a restricted free agent next month. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this contract.

The Maple Leafs acquired Pickard in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights last October. He only started one game with the Leafs last season where he surrendered four goals in an overtime loss. He also appeared in 33 regular season games in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies. He posted a 21-9-1 record in the AHL with a 2.31 goals against average and a .918 save percentage.

Pickard played his first three seasons in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche.

Pickard is one of four goalies under contract with the Leafs next season with Frederik Andersen, Curtis McElhinney and Garret Sparks also signed for the 2018-2019 season.