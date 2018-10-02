3 arrested after 53,000 illegal cigarettes seized in northern New Brunswick

Two men and a woman are facing charges after approximately 53,000 illegal cigarettes were seized during traffic stops in northern New Brunswick on Friday.

New Brunswick RCMP say the first traffic stop was conducted around 1 p.m. along Mountain Road in Campbellton, N.B.

Police say more than 34,000 contraband cigarettes were seized, resulting in the arrest of a 28-year-old man and 70-year-old woman, both from Halifax.

About an hour and a half later, officers pulled over a different vehicle near Petit-Rocher, N.B., and seized almost 19,000 contraband cigarettes.

A 58-year-old man from Landry Office, N.B., was arrested for possession of unstamped tobacco.

All three have been released on a promise to appear in court in January.