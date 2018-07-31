Winnipeg man faces charges after more than 112,000 illegal cigarettes seized

The Manitoba government says a Winnipeg man faces charges after more than 112,000 contraband cigarettes were seized following an investigation.

The man was arrested by Manitoba Finance’s Taxation Special Investigations Unit last week after it’s alleged he was caught trying to deliver the illegal smokes.

Officials say searches of his residence and vehicle also turned up more than 24-hundred dollars in cash and 94 grams of marijuana.

Graham Thomson, 67, is facing multiple charges, including possession of non-Manitoba marked tobacco and wilful evasion of paying Manitoba tobacco tax.